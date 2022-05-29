Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.76) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.11).

VOD opened at GBX 130.14 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £36.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.62. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

