Volution Group’s (FAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($7.93) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 396 ($4.98) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 397.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 463.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The firm has a market cap of £783.96 million and a PE ratio of 29.77. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 339.50 ($4.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($7.11).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Paul Hollingworth acquired 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($25,191.67).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

