Wahed Invest LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Prologis makes up approximately 0.8% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.70. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

