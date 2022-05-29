Wahed Invest LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.9% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

