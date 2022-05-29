Wahed Invest LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 8.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. The company has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.