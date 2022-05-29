Wahed Invest LLC Invests $524,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,095.33.

NYSE AZO traded up $26.43 on Friday, hitting $2,055.39. 226,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,650. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,041.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,979.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

