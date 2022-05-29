Wahed Invest LLC Invests $727,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,425 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,914,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,010,412. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

