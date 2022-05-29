Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.
