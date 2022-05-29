Woodcoin (LOG) Price Up 66.7% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $129,145.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00015569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,179.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.97 or 0.06154956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00216154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.09 or 0.00627471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.60 or 0.00636073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00079232 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

