WOWswap (WOW) One Day Volume Tops $5,949.00

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $5,949.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00007256 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 771.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,995.41 or 0.27433454 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00503663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033902 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008867 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.