Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Xerox worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xerox by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,172. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.33%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

