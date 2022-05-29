XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127.19 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $127.19 million and $45,353.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 112.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.42 or 0.08213592 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00507434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008757 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 183,557,144 coins and its circulating supply is 175,687,309 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

