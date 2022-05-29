Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.33 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $69.33 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 625.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.19 or 0.17496515 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00500679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033812 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008693 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,752,443 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.