Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,859. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 245.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.