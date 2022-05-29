Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.25. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. 348,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

