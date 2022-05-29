Zacks: Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Rollins also reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Rollins stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 1,472,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $70,645,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $61,799,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rollins by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.