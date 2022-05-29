Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Will Post Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.67. Chesapeake Energy posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.54 to $16.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $22.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHK. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ CHK traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.15. 1,485,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

