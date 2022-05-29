Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 4,326,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

