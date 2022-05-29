Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.00 Million

Analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) to announce $47.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.69 million to $47.36 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year sales of $198.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.24 million to $199.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $261.80 million, with estimates ranging from $257.52 million to $265.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of UserTesting stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 289,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,976. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $831,696.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 361,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,796 over the last 90 days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

