Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Post $0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.00. Worthington Industries reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $68.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

