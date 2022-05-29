Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.75. Paramount Global reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paramount Global.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,179,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

