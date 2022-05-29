Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,792,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,715.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

