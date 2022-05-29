Zynecoin Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $17,341.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,343.84 or 1.00013084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

ZYN is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

