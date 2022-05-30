$0.02 EPS Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.14). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.69. 38,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

