$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $17.87 on Monday, reaching $160.00. 203,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,427. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.93. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

