-$0.26 EPS Expected for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.24). ProQR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,469.79% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 18,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,569. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

