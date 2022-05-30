$0.26 EPS Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,888. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.