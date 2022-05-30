-$0.41 EPS Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.50). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 77,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

