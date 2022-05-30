-$0.41 EPS Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCAGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.50). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 77,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.