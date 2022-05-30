$0.57 EPS Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.55. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

CWK traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,267. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,955 shares of company stock worth $3,330,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

