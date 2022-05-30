$0.61 EPS Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SJW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,308. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

