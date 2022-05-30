$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $954.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Shares of CENT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

