$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Vectrus reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEC. TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, Director Mary L. Howell bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEC traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vectrus has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

