$1.32 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

