$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 124,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after buying an additional 70,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.87. 29,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,371. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.99. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $135.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

