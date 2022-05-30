$1.58 EPS Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.63. PVH reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $11.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.76. 53,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PVH by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 786.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in PVH by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.