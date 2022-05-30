1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,788. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

