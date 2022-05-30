$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,602. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 263.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,885,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.70. 115,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,271. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.