$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,367,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $8,513,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 296,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,772. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

