100,000 Shares in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

Shares of USCTU stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.