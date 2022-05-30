$12.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) will announce $12.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.71 billion. Imperial Oil reported sales of $6.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year sales of $49.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.67 billion to $58.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.81 billion to $55.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Imperial Oil.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $55.91. 44,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,348. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

