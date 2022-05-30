$122.99 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to post sales of $122.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $114.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.96 million to $498.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $541.56 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 151.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

