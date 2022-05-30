12,301 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Acquired by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,301 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208,000. First Citizens BancShares makes up approximately 4.9% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of First Citizens BancShares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,391,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 124,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,764,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

FCNCA traded up $11.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $693.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $610.67 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.06.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $731,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

