150,000 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,120,000. Salesforce accounts for about 3.6% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.10. 262,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,505. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.86.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,740,301. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

