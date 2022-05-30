$160.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $160.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.03 million and the highest is $161.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $108.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $670.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.20 million to $674.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $823.26 million, with estimates ranging from $805.80 million to $858.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of WHD traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,351. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,859.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,599,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,282 shares of company stock worth $26,659,370. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

