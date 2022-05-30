$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.32. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $9.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. 26,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,517. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $124.57.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

