$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will post $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.55 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $10.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $28.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $811.44. 21,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,001. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $640.00 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.10 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,005.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,097.85.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

