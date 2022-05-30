$2.63 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) to report $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.67. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $12.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $12.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $13.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $15.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.06. 13,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. Waters has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 0.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

