2,034 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Catalent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Catalent by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Catalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Catalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Catalent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $105.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $108.47. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

