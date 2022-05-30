2,131,981 Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Bought by Chatham Asset Management LLC

Chatham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,131,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,000. Rayonier Advanced Materials accounts for about 5.8% of Chatham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of RYAM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,889. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $259.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.