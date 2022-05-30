$216.05 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will announce $216.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.00 million and the lowest is $202.10 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $243.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $989.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.00 million to $993.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $786.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.61%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

